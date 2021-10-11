Toyota Rumion (Rebadged Maruti Ertiga) Launched In South Africa

Toyota Rumion is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with a different grille and badge swap at the front and rear

Toyota’s South Africa division has introduced the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV known as the Rumion in its home market. Prices start from ZAR 2,45,600 (Rs. 12.35 lakh approximately) for the Toyota Rumion and its obvious similarities with the Ertiga can be clearly seen but there are some notable visual differences.

Just as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion gets the horizontal triple front grille slats but in a different design. The inverted L-shaped black fog lamp housing, central air intake, fog lamps and everything else remains the same. The multi-spoke V-shaped alloy wheels, tail lamps, rear bumper, upright tailgate, roof integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamp, etc have been carried forward.

The Suzuki badge has been replaced by Toyota emblem at the front and rear as well. On the inside, the Toyota Rumion comes with black cabin theme accentuated by wooden inserts. With no change in performance as you might expect, the seven-seater people hauler uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

The powertrain kicks out a maximum power output close to 104 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is linked with either a five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed torque converter automatic unit in the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Recently, we showed you pictures of the Toyota Belta – the badge engineered version of the Ciaz.

It is expected to go on sale in India in the coming months as Toyota officially announced the discontinuation of the Yaris midsize sedan a few weeks ago. The Belta appears to reach showrooms in South Africa first as the Japanese manufacturer could cater to the export markets before bringing it to India, and the Rumion could follow with a different name to our shores.

The interior features a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel with mounted controls, semi-digital instrument console, adjustable headrests, rear centre armrest, automatic AC and so on. It must be noted that Maruti Suzuki also sells the more premium six-seater version of the Ertiga called the XL6 in India.