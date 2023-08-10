Toyota Rumion MPV (Ertiga Based) Revealed In India, Launch Soon

The prices of the Toyota Rumion MPV will be announced in the coming months and is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today unveiled a volume-based MPV in the domestic market dubbed the Rumion. The seven-seater has been available in markets like South Africa since 2021 and it has made its way to India to strengthen the brand’s MPV portfolio, which currently comprises the Innova premium MPV and Vellfire luxury MPV.

The Japanese manufacturer also sells utility vehicles like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder midsize SUV, the Fortuner full-size SUV, and the Hilux pickup truck in India. The Toyota Rumion is the rebadge-engineered version of the best-selling MPV in the country, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It will more likely be followed by the badge-engineered Fronx in the coming months.

The India-spec Toyota Rumion is almost identical to the MPV sold in South Africa. Compared to the Ertiga, it comes with a different-looking chrome grille with the Toyota badge mounted in the middle and black hexagonal grille inserts. The fog lamps have triangular enclosures and the bumper section comes with a large central air intake embellished in chrome.

The alloy wheel design is also similar to the Rumion sold in SA. The headlamp unit is similar to that of its Ertiga and besides the grille, the bumper section is different as the chrome addition makes it a bit more premium. The side profile and the overall dimensions remain the same as the Ertiga while the Volvo-inspired tail lamps are connected by a thick chrome trim in the Rumion.

The interior features a dual-tone black and tan interior with faux wooden inserts in the middle of the dashboard. The touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, semi-digital instrument console, and the equipment list is borrowed from the Ertiga. Under the bonnet, a 1.5L K15C four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine is used.

It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option. A CNG variant will also be available as its donor.