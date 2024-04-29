Toyota Rumion G AT Launched In India At Rs. 13 Lakh

Toyota Rumion G AT is around Rs. 1.40 lakh more expensive than its comparable manual version; bookings open for an initial refundable token of Rs. 11,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the launch of a new mid-level automatic trim for the Rumion, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The new Toyota Rumion G AT carries a price tag of Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom) – making it around Rs. 1.40 lakh more expensive than its comparable manual version.

The bookings for the Toyota Rumion G AT have commenced in India for an initial refundable token of Rs. 11,000. The seven-seater MPV is retailed in three grades namely S, G and V and the six-speed automatic transmission had been available only in the entry-level S and top-spec V trims but the addition of it in the mid-spec G now completes the lineup.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine continues to be employed and it generates a maximum power output of 103 hp and 137 Nm. It is paired with either a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT. The Toyota Rumion CNG utilises the same powertrain but it kicks out only 88 hp and 121.5 Nm.

The equipment list of the Toyota Rumion G AT remains the same as the G MT as features such as keyless entry and go, an automatic climate control system, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, connected features, a steering wheel with mounted controls, dual-tone alloy wheels, etc are available.

The 2024 Toyota Rumion is priced at Rs. 10.44 lakh for the base S variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.73 lakh for the range-topping V AT (both prices, ex-showroom). Late last year, the Japanese auto major stopped taking bookings for the CNG variant of the Rumion temporarily due to high demand and now its reservations have opened again.

The Toyota Rumion competes with its donor Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki XL6 in India. Recently, Toyota launched the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx compact SUV coupe, dubbed the Toyota Taisor in India.