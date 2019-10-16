Toyota Rise Compact SUV To Make Global Debut Next Month

Toyota Rise will be revealed in Japan next month and it is a global product having the capability of competing against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon in India

Toyota is all pumped to introduce a brand new compact SUV dubbed the Rise. The five-seater is a sub-four-metre SUV which will spawn a Daihatsu cousin in the form of Rocky. The SUV is a global product targetting audience mainly in the emerging markets. The Rise is the production version of Daihatsu DN Trec Concept displayed at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Toyota Rise and Daihatsu Rocky won’t be mere badge-engineered products as they will have distinctive exteriors pertaining to each company’s design language. However, sharing of components, interior bits and powertrain will bring the production costs down and it will help in aggressively positioning the SUVs. The concept measures 3,900 mm long, 1,700 mm wide and has a height of 1,600 mm.

Both the SUVs will more or less replicate the proportions of the DN Trec Concept and the renderings posted here show you how the Toyota Rise could look like taking inspiration from the Corolla hatchback sold internationally. We do wish Toyota goes with this exterior treatment rather than messing around with similar styling like the Yaris sedan found in India.

It gets sharp headlamps with LED DRL treatment, small upper grille and angular lower grille, a rakish windshield, chromed door handles and window line, blackened B-pillars, machined wheels, muscular black cladding, horizontal LED tail lamps, rear skid plate, chrome boot applique and raised ground clearance as it will be pitched against Suzuki Jimny with two- and four-wheel-drive configurations.

The 4WD system in the top-spec variants will allow for electronic driver assistance and rugged off-roading characteristics. Based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), Toyota Rise will derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with manual or automatic transmission options. It will be unveiled next month in Japan before reaching other Asian markets.

It appears to have the potential to rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V and Mahindra XUV300 in the compact SUV space and we do hope Toyota will consider it for the near future. As for the immediate future, Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki will give rise to, no pun intended, more rebadged vehicles including the Ciaz, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. A Toyota C-segment MPV developed along with Maruti Suzuki is also in the pipeline.