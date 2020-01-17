Toyota Reveals GR Yaris With The World’s Most Powerful 3-Cylinder Engine

Toyota has developed a new performance packed variant of the Yaris hatch for its Gazoo Racing division in Tokyo

Toyota has revealed the performance-packed GR Yaris at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon, which comes with more than what you’d expect from a small hatch, including mind-boggling power figures, a manual transmission and an all-wheel drive configuration.

Gazoo Racing boss, Mr. Shigeki Tomoyama at the launch said, “While the new GR Supra is a sports car developed through track racing, the GR Yaris has been devised through our participation in rallies – something that many of our fans have been waiting for.”

Powering the three-door pocket rocket is a 1.6-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which puts out a massive 257 hp of max power, along with 360 Nm peak torque. The power is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. The GR Yaris is also equipped with two Torsen limited-slip differentials.

In terms of dimensions, the GR Yaris is 3,995 mm long, 1,805 mm wide and has a 2,558 mm long wheelbase. The front track measures 1,530 mm, while the rear track is 1,560 mm long.

Toyota has managed to keep the weight of the performance-oriented hatch under 1,300 kg, thanks to the use of carbon fiber polymer and aluminium in its body – which gives it a better power-to-weight ratio than most of the hot hatches currently on sale, including the VW Golf GTI, Golf R, Hyundai i30 N and the Subaru WRX STI. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under 5.5 seconds, but its top speed has been electrically limited to 143 mph (230 kmph).

As compared to the regular Yaris hatchback, the car’s roofline has been lowered by 91 mm to give it a coupe-like appearance. Apart from that, the car has been equipped with frameless doors, along with sporty all-black 18-inch alloy wheels.

Toyota will produce the GR Yaris at its facility in Motomachi, Japan. The hot hatch will go on sale in UK in the second half of this year, however the Japanese carmaker is yet to reveal the car’s price.