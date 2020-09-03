Toyota Releases New Teaser Image Of The Yaris Sedan

The teaser image indicates a minor facelift or it could be a limited edition of the Toyota Yaris ahead of the release during this festive season

The Yaris is a pretty popular Toyota offering across the world, and is offered in various formats. However, the Indian market only gets a sedan version of the car, which was originally launched back in 2018. After completing two years in the country, it looks like the Yaris is set to receive a new limited-edition model, or even a minor mid-life refresh.

Toyota has revealed its plans about launching the updated (or special edition) Yaris on its social media handles in a short video teasing the headlamp of the updated car, along with the tag line ‘Coming Soon’. It should be noted that the Yaris did receive some updates about a year ago, but it is yet to be seen what all will be new this time.

It should be noted that Toyota has already introduced a facelift for the Yaris in Philippines. In contrast to the current model on sale, the facelifted Yaris sports a redesigned front bumper features with a new large trapezoidal air dam which resembles the one seen on its elder sibling, the Camry Hybrid.

The fog lamp housing has also been restyled, while the facelifted sedan also sports slightly newer LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The Philippines-spec Yaris facelift also sports new stylish dual-tone alloy wheels. However, not much has changed at the rear end of the sedan.

While it is yet unknown if its a facelift or a limited-edition variant, Toyota is expected to continue to offer the new Yaris in India with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system etc. It is yet to be seen if the infotainment system will be upgraded to offer connected-car tech.

Powering the India-spec Yaris is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 107 hp/140 Nm. The said engine can be had with either a 6-speed MT, or an optional 7-speed CVT auto. As of now, the Yaris is priced between Rs 8.86 lakh and Rs. 14.3 lakh (ex-showroom), and we do not expect a major price hike with the new model.