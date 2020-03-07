Toyota Registers 10,352 Unit Sales Of BSVI Models In February 2020

Toyota endured sales decline of 11.9 per cent domestically as 10,352 units were dispatched against 11,760 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its monthly sales data for February 2020 as 10,352 units of the BSVI vehicles have been sold to its dealers, following the full transition towards the more stringent emission standards at its production base in Karnataka. The export tally stood at 1,004 units as the Etios range has been shipped abroad.

This put the total at 11,356 units as against 11,760 units plus 737 exported Etios models during the corresponding period in 2019 resulting in a sales drop of 9.1 per cent on Year-on-Year basis. Considering the domestic market sales alone, the Japanese auto giant has posted 11.9 per cent volume decline.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that his company is happy with the smooth transition towards BSVI emission norms across its portfolio and the deliveries of the BSVI vehicles have commenced already ahead of April 2020 when the sales of the BSIV cars will be restricted for good.

February 2020 February 2019 February 2020 2019 Month on month De-Growth Domestic 10352 11760 – 11.9 % Exports 1004 737 Total 11356 12497 – 9.1 %

He further noted that a total of 31,853 units of BS VI vehicles have been dispatched to Toyota’s authorised dealerships across the country till now. To attract more customers, Toyota has also been providing introductory prices in a view to not pass on the fully intended price, as it will happen in a gradual manner.

Toyota claims that the BSVI version of the Yaris petrol has gained good acceptance from the buyers and the demand has been improving following the debut of the updated model late last year. The C-segment sedan competing against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, VW Vento and Skoda Rapid is said to have seen positive retail sales this month.

The cumulative sales in the months of January and February 2020 have witnessed a growth of 83 per cent as against the same period in 2019 while the Glanza, the rebadged Baleno, has got close to 23,000 unit sales ever since it went on sale in the middle of last year. The high volumes are continued to be driven by the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

Toyota says it has pending BSVI orders equivalent to a month’s sales of both the premium models and production will be ramped up for quickly delivery. Earlier this month, TKM introduced the Vellfire luxury MPV and already the first three batch of shipments have been retailed without specifying the numbers.