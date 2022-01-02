Toyota Records 45% Growth In Dec 2021 – Glanza, Fortuner, Innova, UC

Toyota posted a total of 10,832 units in the month of December 2021 against 7,487 units during the same period in 2020 with a growth of 45 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 10,832 units in the month of December 2021 as against 7,487 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 45 per cent. However, compared to the previous month of November 2021 with just over 13,000 units, an MoM negative volume growth of 17 per cent was recorded.

The Japanese auto major introduced the facelifted version of the Fortuner in early 2020 to consolidate its position in the full-sized SUV segment. Following the discontinuation of the Ford Endeavour, the volume numbers of the Fortuner continued to increase and the range was further expanded with the inclusion of the Legender 4×4 variant.

Last year, Toyota also formally announced pulling the plugs on the Yaris midsize sedan and in its place, the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz known as the Belta could be launched sometime in 2022. In the final month of CY2021, Toyota finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table ahead of Honda, Kia, Renault, Volkswagen and Skoda.

With a market share gain of 1.6 per cent, Toyota registered a market share of 4.5 per cent in the month of December 2021 and in comparison, it managed only 2.8 per cent on a YoY basis. Besides the Fortuner full-sized SUV and Innova Crysta MPV, Toyota has the Glanza premium hatchback (rebadged Baleno) and the Urban Cruiser compact SUV (rebadged Vitara Brezza) as its decent sellers.

The Toyota Glanza made its way to the domestic market in 2019 while the Urban Cruiser was introduced in September 2020. In addition to an upcoming midsize sedan, Toyota also appears to be working on a rebadged MPV but clear details are not available yet. What we do know, however, is that Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are co-developing a midsize SUV.

It will reportedly sit on Toyota’s DNGA platform or the updated version of Vitara Brezza’s Global C architecture. The partnership will spawn one SUV for either brand to compete in the midsize SUV space against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The Hilux pickup truck is slated to debut this month as well.