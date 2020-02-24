Toyota Recalls 44,000 Cars Over Engine Crack Including Camry Hybrid

Toyota estimates that only about 0.5% of the 44,191 vehicles recalled are actually affected, but precaution is necessary

Toyota Motor Corporation is recalling some of its most popular vehicles that come equipped with its 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder engine and were built between September 2019 and January 2020. The recalled vehicles include Camry, Camry Hybrid, Avalon Hybrid, RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid. Apart from these Toyota cars, the recall also includes the Lexus ES 300h.

Here is a list of the vehicles involved in the recall –

• 2020 Toyota Camry manufactured between September 12, 2019 and January 15, 2020

• 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid manufactured between September 16, 2019 and December 19, 2019

• 2019 and 2020 Toyota RAV4 manufactured between September 12, 2019 and November 20, 2019

• 2019 and 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid manufactured between September 12, 2019 and December 10, 2019

• 2020 Lexus ES 300h manufactured between September 16, 2019 and December 18, 2019

• 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid manufactured between September 16, 2019 and December 13, 2019

The recall is being made due to potential of a cracks forming in the engine block because of a manufacturing error. The crack could then lead to leaking of oil or coolant, resulting in engine stalling, overheating, or even catching fire in some cases. The warning lights or chimes, increase in engine noise and engine smoke are some of the symptoms that your 2.5L Toyota engine might also be affected.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has also issued a statement regarding the same, and in it, Toyota estimates that only around 250 of the total 44,191 vehicles recalled actually have been affected or have a faulty engine, which is only 0.5%.

One can check if their Toyota/Lexus vehicle is affected by the recall on the NHTSA website, or you can also head to your nearest dealer to get your serial number checked in order to find out if your vehicle is a part of the recall too. For those engines that are affected, owners can visit their nearest dealership/service center and the dealer will replace the engine or the engine block, depending on the requirement, at no cost.

Surprisingly, this is not the first Toyota recall this year, as the Japanese auto making giant had recalled around 29 lakh vehicles for a faulty airbag sensor last month. The recall included Corolla sedans, Matrix hatchbacks, Avalon and Avalon Hybrid sedans, with varying manufacturing dates between 2011 and 2019.