Toyota RAV4 Spotted Testing In India Again Fuelling Launch Rumours

Toyota RAV4 is expected to launch in India in the second half of this year and it will likely be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol/hybrid engine

Toyota has been testing the RAV4 for quite some time on Indian roads and is expected to be launched in the second half of this calendar year locally. Here we have a set of spy images of the premium SUV caught in Srinagar without any camouflage revealing the design details we already know and you could also see the testing plates.

The RAV4 is a popular nameplate in the international markets and with India preferring upmarket SUVs, it is indeed a good option and could be brought into the country via CBU route taking advantage of homologation relaxation, as 2,500 units can be imported by a manufacturer into India without getting caught out in high taxation.

Moreover, the Toyota RAV4 could signal an electrification path as the brand will indeed introduce zero-emission models in the near future. The RAV4 is expected to be offered with a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine, working in tandem with an electric motor and the combined power output stands at 222 bhp. The hybrid system is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The RAV4 is underpinned by the widely renowned TNGA-K (Toyota New Global Architecture) and it has a large greenhouse offering ample room for the occupants. Expect the price range of the premium SUV to be in the upwards of Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be positioned about the top-selling Fortuner in the domestic lineup.

In a similar fashion to the Vellfire, it will target customers seeking upmarket vehicles. On the outside, the Toyota RAV4 gets an upright front fascia with an imposing grille, sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, wide lower air inlet, squarish wheel arches, hybrid badging on the fender, wraparound LED tail lamps and so on.

The equipment list could boast of a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa, JBL audio system with 11 speakers, 5 USB ports, hands-free tailgate, electronic parking brake, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, a digital display rearview mirror, panoramic roof, ventilated front seats and so on.