Toyota Raize SUV To Spawn Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

Toyota Raize may play a key role in the development of next-generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and they could even share the platform

Toyota has introduced the Raize in the Japanese market today in multiple variants. The compact SUV based on the TNGA platform has a rebadged sibling in the form of Daihatsu Rocky as both target volume sales in the emerging markets especially in the Asian region at least initially. The Rocky made its global debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and is based on the DN Trec Concept of Daihatsu.

The sub-four-metre has attractive styling and despite being a rebadged version, the Toyota Raize does have noticeable differences in design and it does induce a charm of its own. Ever since the speculations surrounding the Raize came out on the internet, the Indian enthusiasts kept themselves excited primarily due to the fact that it is a sub-four-metre model that would fit the bill in the compact SUV segment.

The Raize uses a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 98 horsepower and it will be offered with both two- and four-wheel-drive configurations. The SUV is also packed with technological and safety features and it could be a welcoming addition to the Indian lineup if Toyota targets volume sales to compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V.

The Japanese auto giant is relying on its mutually beneficial partnership with Suzuki mainly in the emerging markets like India. Thus, more rebadged versions are on the cards based on vehicles from Suzuki’s Indian stable, MSIL. The rebadged Toyota Glanza with mere badge changes was introduced a few months ago and more of the same are on their way including Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and Ertiga as confirmed in a joint statement.

Maruti Suzuki has been selling the Vitara Brezza since early 2016 with tremendous success. In its third year of lifespan, a facelift is likely on the horizon with the introduction of new BSVI compliant engines in the coming months. But, a complete changeover to the next generation would not be neglected within a couple of years we presume considering the advancements the rivals like Hyundai Venue have.

The Vitara Brezza will also be manufactured at TKM (Toyota Kirloskar Motor) facility from 2022. This makes us wonder whether the Toyota Raize will play an integral part in the second-gen Vitara Brezza’s development or not? The modular TNGA architecture has its distinct advantage of offering 4WD system as well and it could make a big difference among competitors for the next generation Vitara Brezza.