Toyota Raize SUV Global Debut On November 5; Brochure Leaked

Toyota Raize comes loaded with standard safety equipment and is powered by the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as Daihatsu Rocky

Toyota’s all-new Raize is scheduled to be unveiled in Japan on November 5 and it has already created quite a buzz across the SUV community. Targetting volume sales in the emerging markets, the Raize will be positioned below the highly successful CH-R and Rush and will act as an affordable alternative to both of them. The Raize can be considered as a compact version of the RAV4.

However, the Raize resembles the Daihatsu Rocky in certain ways and has plenty in common as they are production-ready descendants of the DN Trec Concept that appeared at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2017.

Both are based on the same platform, DNGA, which is a less expensive take on the modular TNGA as component sharing meant that the production costs are kept in check. The Raize will be offered in a number of customisation options as Modellista and TRD variants are said to be made available.

With the unveil date getting closer, more details of the Toyota Raize have started approaching the internet. The sub-four-metre SUV will reportedly have a bootspace capacity of 369 litres and is aligned towards practical usage.

A leaked brochure further indicates that the five-seater will boast a raft of features from the Smart Assist safety kit. As standard, it will get lane departure warning and suppression control, blindspot monitor, automatic high beam, collision warning for vehicles and pedestrians, collision avoidance support brake, sign recognition function, leading vehicle start notification function, brake control with erroneous start suppression control and corner sensor.

The optional safety pack will comprise of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with all vehicle speed tracking, Lane Keep Control (LKC), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), smart panorama parking assist, side view lamp, Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB), etc.

The interior will have plenty of similarities with the Daihatsu Rocky and it comes with a large floating touchscreen, cruise control, automatic climate control and so on.

The Raize will be powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine used in the Daihatsu Rocky and it will be good enough to produce 98 horsepower. The engine will be mated to an automatic transmission while a six-speed MT will join the lineup later. The Raize will be sold in two- and four-wheel-drive configurations.