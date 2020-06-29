Toyota Raize (Daihatsu Rocky) Awarded 5-Stars In JNCAP Crash Test – Video

Daihatsu Rocky compact SUV has scored a total of 85.7 points out of 100 in the 2019 JNCAP collision performance class

Daihatsu’s Rocky compact SUV has been given full marks in the latest round of JNCAP crash tests. The assessment programme has put the Rocky through a number of tests to evaluate its toughness and it has responded well with a highly appreciable five-star rating. The sub-four-metre SUV has been on sale in its home market of Japan since late 2019.

It spawned a badge engineered cousin in the form of Toyota Raize and it will also give rise to a Perodua model in the near future. Since the Rocky scored full marks, the Raise would not be any different in most cases. The DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) platform based Rocky has scored a total of 85.7 points out of 100 in the 2019 JNCAP collision performance category.

The Rocky is also the second Daihatsu model to secure five stars following the Boon. The five-seater SUV has scored high marks in the offset frontal collision as well as full wrap tests while on the side collision test conducted at 55 kmph, it has come out in flying colours with 12 out of 12 rating. As in the pedestrian leg protection, the story is no different.

The SUV is offered with Smart Assist suite of assistance features and technologies such as front and rear Erroneous Start Prevention Function with braking control, Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, all-speed adaptive cruise control, Smart Panorama Assist for providing steering assistance and visual as well as audible guidance whilst in parking scenarios.

The Rocky has gained 31.7 out of 32 points in the Autonomous Emergency Braking test and the lane departure prevention received 16 out of 16 markets. The pedal misapplication prevention tests and rear-view monitoring system are other categories that the Daihatsu Rocky really shone through.

The collision safety performance evaluation decides a score for the damage reduction effect of the vehicle’s equipment and functions depending on the accident characteristics that are generally seen in Japanese traffic. The testing has revolved around passenger protection, seatbelt reminder and pedestrian protection classes.