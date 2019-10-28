Toyota Raize Sub-4M SUV Unveiled Ahead Of Debut Next Month

Toyota Raize is based on the TNGA platform and has a Daihatsu sibling in the form of Rocky; targets sales in emerging markets

Daihatsu has already unveiled its compact SUV known as the Rocky based on the DN Trec concept at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. It spawns a Toyota sibling that goes by the name Raize and its first official pictures are out ahead of its global debut in November. While the Rocky is based on DNGA platform, the Raize sits on the modular TNGA architecture which is used by Toyota across the globe.

Both the sub-four-metre SUVs have plenty in common as they share critical components, mechanical bits, interior and even features to keep the production costs in check. The reason being two SUVs is that Toyota and Daihatsu will focus on volume sales with the compact models and is finally jumping on the bandwagon as other manufacturers.

The exterior of Toyota Raize looks rather busy compared to the Daihatsu Rocky but their similarities can be easily spotted. The upright front fascia comprises of a trapezoidal grille with criss-cross mesh as opposed to the Rocky’s hexagonal design. A thick chrome strip housing the Toyota badge connects the headlamps in the Raize.

However, the Daihatsu badge is positioned within the realms of the grille in the Rocky. The Raize boasts a sharp headlamp assembly with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights just as the Rocky while the fog lamp area is noticeably different between the two except for the vertical housing with different lower edges.

The Raize has circular fog lamps with horizontal LED element on top while the Rocky has it in vertical position by being positioned adjacently. Both run on differently styled 17-inch alloy wheels too and we got to admit that Toyota has done a handy job of differentiating the Raize from the Rocky with these changes despite the overall silhouette remains identical.

The rear should get a compact profile with wraparound LED tail lamps and the dual-tone exterior gives a floating appeal to the D-pillar. Presumably, the interior will have its share of changes compared to the Rocky but several resemblances should not be ruled out.

It will get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel with mounted controls, driver-focused centre console, cruise control, automatic climate control, etc. Just as the Daihatsu Rocky, Toyota will sell the Raize with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine good enough to produce 98 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm between 2,400 and 4,000 rpm.

It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission while a six-speed manual should join the lineup at a later date. The Toyota Raize has the capability to compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 in the hotly contested compact SUV space but we do not know if it will come to India or not. But the rebadged Vitara Brezza is coming, just in case if you fancy it!