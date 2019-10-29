Toyota Raize Compact SUV Rear Design Spied Undisguised For The First Time

Toyota Raize SUV will make official global premiere next month and it targets volume as from the emerging markets in particular

Toyota has unveiled official pictures of its upcoming compact SUV named Raize but only the front and side portions have seen the light. The Raize has now been spotted on a transportation truck which indicates that it could have been dispatched to showrooms. More importantly, the spy pictures have revealed the front as well as rear design of the sub-four-metre SUV.

The Raize sits on the TNGA platform and has plenty of commonalities with the Daihatsu Rocky revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The Rocky is the production version of the DN Trec Concept showcased two years ago in Tokyo. Just as the Rocky, the Raize targets volume sales in emerging markets. It is constructed on the low cost version of the TNGA architecture dubbed the DNGA by Daihatsu.

Basically, both the five-seater SUVs are siblings having their own identities on the styling front. While the basic silhouette of the Raize and Rocky remains identical, the cosmetic differences between them are clearly visible but not to a point of considering them as two separate vehicles.

The front fascia of the Toyota Raize comprises of a trapezoidal grille, sporty sleek set of headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, neatly finished busy fog lamp cluster with horizontal LED strip, dual-paint job giving a floating profile to the D-pillar and rakish windshield.

The rear end possesses wraparound horizontal LED taillamps, a compact tailgate structure, shark fin antenna, rear wiper and rear bumper in a different shape to the one found up front. The interior should have several similarities as well as a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity at the centre of action.

Multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, automatic climate control and other suite of assistive and safety features will be part of the package. As for the powertrain, the Raize, as well as Rocky, uses the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine good enough to produce 98 horsepower. An automatic unit will be the only transmission initially and it will likely be followed by a six-speed manual later.