Toyota Raize Compact SUV Launched With GR Sport Variant

Toyota Raize is based on the same platform as Daihatsu Rocky and is offered in two engine choices in the Indonesian market

Toyota recently introduced the Raize compact SUV in Indonesia along with its sibling, the Daihatsu Rocky, and is offered in three grades. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged variant as in the Rocky produces 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque at 2,400-4,000 rpm. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated unit makes 88 PS at 6,000 rpm.

It generates a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,500 rpm. In Indonesia, a five-speed manual is exclusively offered while a CVT automatic is also part of the package. The GR Sport version is available only with a CVT. Each variant gets differentiated with cosmetic updates as the 1.0L turbo comes with chromed out bits.

The GR Sport sits at the top of the range and it comes with LED Daytime Running Lights and sequential turn signals, a unique aero kit, adaptive headlamps and so on. The 1.2-litre mill is offered with 16-inch dual-tone silver wheels, and the 1.0-litre turbo gets 17-inchers and is done up in black colour giving a sporty stance.

As standard, the Japanese manufacturer offers an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven-inch TFT MID and push-button start while a nine-inch central display is an option. The top-spec Toyota Raize GR Sport gets a host of advanced features and assistive technologies.

Some of the notable ones are leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifting function, six airbags, automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-functional steering wheel, and Toyota Safety Sense suite boasting auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist with steering control, pedal misoperation control, etc.

The Toyota Raize comes with white, yellow, turquoise, metallic silver and red in single- and dual-tone colour schemes while the metallic grey and black can be had only with mono-tone colours. Both Raize and Rocky are based on the low-cost derivative of the TNGA platform and are sold in emerging markets.

As for India, Toyota is expected to launch more rebadged versions in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki as the badge-engineered Ertiga MPV will more likely launch in the coming months.