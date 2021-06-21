Toyota Raize Compact SUV Gets New 1.2L 88PS/113NM Engine

Toyota Raize with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine develops 88 PS maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque

In the Indonesian market, Toyota introduced the Raize compact SUV along with its Daihatsu sibling, the Rocky, a couple of months ago. As in many other Asian markets, both the sub-four-metre SUVs are offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Even their cousin Perodua Ativa is also offered with the same engine in Malaysia.

With Indonesia being a key volume player for Toyota, the Raize’s range has now been added with a new entry-level engine. This will help in expanding the range further while addressing a wider band of customers. The new 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine is less powerful than the 1.0-litre turbo unit understandably and it is said to be introduced well ahead of the schedule.

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder WA-VE Dual VVT-i DOHC engine kicks out a maximum power output of 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The smaller turbo unit, on the other hand, generates 98 PS maximum power and 140 Nm – 10 PS and 27 Nm more power and torque respectively. The turbo motor produces 140 Nm earlier comparatively between 2,400 and 4,000 rpm.

As for the transmission, a five-speed manual, which is exclusive to Indonesian customers, and a CVT automatic. The entry-level Toyota Raize 1.2L equipped with an MT is priced at 210 million IDR (Rs. 10.74 lakh approximately) with 50 per cent luxury tax break. Taking advantage of the 100 per cent luxury tax break right on time for registration, the estimation stands at 202 million IDR (Rs. 10.33 lakh) and 215 million IDR (Rs. 11.00 lakh) for the CVT.

It must be noted that the price difference between the 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol is not massive and thus the former can be picked by people wanting better fuel economy. As for India, Toyota is expected to launch the rebadged version of Ciaz likely named Belta in the coming months while the badge-engineered Ertiga also appears to be in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, Toyota introduced the facelifted Fortuner in India with a slew of exterior and interior updates along with a more powerful diesel engine and the Legender AT variant in a single-spec trim, and it has been well received amongst customers.