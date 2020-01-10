Toyota Preparing Mid-Size SUV Based On Yaris’ Platform; Launch In H2 2020

The SUV based on latest Yaris hatchback sold globally will become the second vehicle to sit on the modular GA-B platform

Toyota introduced the Raize in Japan in November 2019 as the compact SUV is based on the modified TNGA platform shared with its rebadged sibling, the Daihatsu Rocky focussing on the volume market in the emerging countries. The Rocky, drawing inspiration from DN Trec Concept, made its global premiere at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and despite sharing plenty in common with the Raize, it has a distinctive exterior and claimed to be different in characteristics.

The Japanese manufacturer is looking to expand its SUV range globally and is currently working on a new compact SUV based on Yaris’ GA-B platform. It will be positioned below the C-HR and will reportedly make its world premiere during the second half of this year. It will compete against Renault Captur and Nissan Juke, and will have overall length of around four metres.

The small SUV will mark Toyota’s debut into the B-SUV segment in Europe and is in response to the overwhelming reception received from the customers for the relatively less expensive space, as buyers going for the C-segment hatchbacks like Corolla and Golf have now opted to move here instead. While specific details of the compact SUV are not known, Toyota is certainly not resting on its laurels with the success of the C-HR crossover.

Considering the stricter emission standards prevailing across Europe and elsewhere, Toyota could sell the five-seater with small capacity engines and hybrid systems. Thus, expect a 1.5-litre petrol/electric system used in the Yaris to deliver a maximum power output of 113 hp, driving the front axle. Depending on the market conditions and requirements, Toyota might offer the regular 1.5-litre petrol motor as well.

The SUV will become the second product to sit on the modular GA-B platform and it will likely have bigger proportions than the latest Yaris hatchback to accommodate more interior and bootspace. As for the suspension, MacPherson struts up front and torsion beam at the rear could be used while higher variants are believed to get all-wheel-drive option.

As for India, Toyota relies on the rebadged Vitara Brezza to make any sort of impact in the SUV space. The Global C architecture of the five-seater could give rise to a couple of mid-size SUVs – one for Maruti Suzuki and the other for Toyota with distinct characters on their own, unlike the badge engineered vehicles reportedly.