Toyota Posts Highest Ever Monthly Sales In India In July 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has today announced the monthly sales tally for July 2022 as a total of 19,693 units have been recorded. This when compared to the same period last year with 13,105 unit sales, YoY volume growth of 50 per cent are registered. The July 2022 tally is the highest ever monthly sales achieved by the company since its inception.

On an MoM basis, Toyota posted a volume increase of 19 per cent over its total sales of 16,500 units garnered in the previous month of June 2022. Speaking of the sales performance, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavor towards “mass electrification” in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.”

He further noted that the initial response to the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been “exceptional” mainly for the strong hybrid variant. The Japanese auto major currently sells the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Camry Hybrid and Vellfire in India. While the Innova Crysta and Fortuner lead their respective segments, the Glanza and UC have also been well received.

The heavily updated Glanza (based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno) was introduced a few months ago while the all-new Urban Cruiser is waiting in the wings. Up next, Toyota will launch the Hyryder midsize SUV on August 16 and its official bookings are already underway at authorised dealerships. It has plenty in common with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others. It will become the first hybrid SUV in the segment to be equipped with a 4WD option and has a class-leading claimed fuel efficiency of close to 28 kmpl. It uses a 1.5-litre mild hybrid and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain.

The five-seater measuring 4.3 metres in length is also packed with features including a nine-inch touchscreen, six airbags, HUD, and so on.