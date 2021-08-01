Toyota Posts 143% Growth In July 2021 – Fortuner, Innova, Glanza

Toyota recorded 13,105 unit sales in July 2021 against 5,386 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 143 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has today announced that sales date for the month of July 2021 as the brand sold a cumulative domestic tally of 13,105 units in the Indian market. This when compared to the same period last year with 5,386 units, the Japanese manufacturer recorded a health Year-on-Year positive volume increase of 143 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of June 2021 with 8,801 units, Toyota registered a MoM sales increase of 49 per cent. It must be noted that Toyota posted 128 per cent YoY volume growth in June 2021 as 3,866 units were sold during the same period twelve months ago. Speaking on the sales performance, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said:

“July has been a good month for us as we have witnessed a significant surge in both demand as well as wholesales numbers, second month in a row. Our pending orders were already very encouraging since June and in July, our retail sales have also been promising thereby drastically bringing down the gap between wholesales and retail figures.”

Toyota stated that the reservations are encouraging over the last two months along with promising retail numbers and thus the gap between wholesales and retail has come down. The company introduced the facelifted Fortuner earlier this year with a host of changes inside and out along with a more powerful diesel engine.

In addition, the new Legender variant debuted in a fully-loaded automatic trim for the first time. Late last year, Toyota mildly updated the segment-leading Innova Crysta as well to stretch the lifespan of the existing model. Over the last couple of months, both Innova Crysta and Fortuner played a key role in garnering volumes for the brand as they lead their respective segments.

Moreover, the Glanza (rebadged Baleno) and Urban Crusier (rebadged Vitara Brezza) had also performed consistently well on MoM basis according to Toyota. Currently, the company aims to cater to the pending orders besides focussing on having a healthy work environment for its employees.