Toyota Offering Good Discount Deals On Glanza Premium Hatchback

As part of the year-end discounts, Toyota Glanza is currently sold with attractive offers including the warranty for up to five years

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Glanza in the domestic market midway through this year. It is the first product out of Toyota-Suzuki partnership that was penned back in 2017. The Glanza is essentially the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno with minor cosmetic changes as badge swapping and tweaks to the grille are the only differentiators.

The Glanza has been a consistent seller for the Japanese manufacturer since making its debut and combined with its donor, their sales went past 20,000 units last month. The B2 segment hatchback managed a total of 2,313 units in November 2019 while the Baleno attracted 18,047 units. In the last few months, the Glanza has emerged as the third best-selling model within the segment.

The sales numbers of Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo are not up to the mark and thus the Glanza’s run as the third most sold hatchback in the space could continue into the near future. Toyota wants to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that existing among the customers during the end of the calendar year and thus offering the Glanza with a range of benefits.

The 2019MY Toyota Glanza is sold with an attractive interest rest of 7.99 per cent and up to 100 per cent road funding is being provided as well. Toyota is also retailing the hatchback with up to five years warranty or 2,20,000 km (whichever comes first) and a special maintenance package of two years is also available. Currently, the Glanza’s range starts at Rs. 7.97 lakh (on-road).

The five-seater comes in a total of five trims and the base G MT was only introduced in early October. It uses either a 1.2-litre K12N mild-hybrid engine making 89 bhp and 113 Nm or a 1.2-litre K12M non-mild-hybrid unit pumping out 82 bhp and 113 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual or a seven-step CVT.

Some of the key features in the Toyota Glanza are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED projector headlamps, keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts, LED tail lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic AC,60:40 split rear seat, rear parking camera and so on.