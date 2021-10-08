This month (October 2021), Toyota is offering benefits worth a maximum of Rs. 22,000 on a few of its cars in the Indian market

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced some sweet discounts and deals on a few of its vehicles this month. If you were planning to buy a new car, but don’t have the patience to wait for Diwali, no worries! These discounts are sure to make your pre-festive car shopping worth it.

On the Glanza hatchback, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 are available, but only on the ‘G MT’ variant. On the ‘V MT’ variant, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Other variants of the Glanza get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 8,000. All trim levels of the hatchback have a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000 on offer. As for the Urban Cruiser, it is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, but no cash discount or corporate discount are on offer here.

Other Toyota vehicles, namely Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry, and Vellfire, do not have any official deals and discounts. It should also be noted that Toyota recently added a new variant to the Fortuner range – Fortuner Legender 4×4 – priced at Rs. 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also, Toyota has reportedly discontinued the Yaris sedan in the Indian market. In its place, the Japanese carmaker will launch a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, rumoured to be named ‘Belta’. This new Toyota sedan is ready for export, and it will launch in the Indian market in the coming weeks.

Toyota Discounts – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Toyota Glanza (G MT) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Glanza (V MT) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Glanza (other variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 8,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 15,000 + 0 Toyota Innova Crysta 0 0 Toyota Camry 0 0 Toyota Vellfire 0 0

Toyota is also planning to launch a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga in India. Toyota’s version will only get minor changes over the Maruti, limited to just the styling. The powertrain options will be limited to a 1.5L petrol engine (with a mild-hybrid system) and a 1.5L petrol/CNG engine.