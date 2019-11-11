Toyota Oct 2019 Sales Analysis – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Etios In Top 5

Toyota Kirloskar Motor finished sixth in the overall sales tables with a total of 11,866 units and 6% YoY de-growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had a decent showing in the month of October 2019 by garnering 11,866 cumulative units in the domestic market. when compared to the same month last year, the Japanese manufacturer registered 6% Year-on-Year sales decrease.

The global auto giant retailed 12,606 units in October 2018. As has often been the case, the Innova Crysta secured led the pack within Toyota’s domestic portfolio but its sales volume wasn’t as good as it used to be. The premium MPV garnered 5,062 units last month as against 6,700 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 24% decline on YoY basis.

Toyota Glanza, the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, ended up as the second most sold model from the brand in October 2019 as it recorded 2,693 units. The Etios sedan registered a total of 1,620 units last month as against 1,677 units during October 2018 with Year-on-Year sales drop of 3%.

Toyota Models October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Innova Crysta 5,062 6,700 Fortuner 1,302 1,842 Yaris 382 421 Glanza 2,693 – Etios 1,620 1,677 Corolla Altis 90 242 Camry 67 8 Vellfire 20 – Liva and Cross 612 1,696 Land Cruiser 18 20

DataSource : AutoPunditz

The Fortuner has been the long-standing leader in its full-sized SUV segment for years and it managed to garner a total of 1,302 units last month, as against 1,842 units in October 2018 with sales de-growth of 29% on YoY terms. Despite continuing to lead the space against rivals like Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and others, its monthly average has certainly decreased in recent times.

No other model from Toyota’s Indian range had crossed the four-digit sales mark as the combined sales of Etios Liva and Cross stood at 612 units as against 1,696 units during the same month last year with a massive decline of 64%. About 90 units of Toyota Corolla Altis were sold last month with YoY decline of 63%, as the arrival of a brand new generation is awaited and it could happen next year.

Besides 67 units endured by Camry Hybrid sedan and it was a good tally for its price tag, Toyota dispatched 20 units of the Vellfire as well. The luxury MPV is expected to be officially launched soon and it could be priced in the upwards of Rs. 75 lakh by being a CBU model and it will compete against Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The Yaris posted 382 units and continued its declining numbers with 9% de-growth.