Toyota November 2022 Sales – Hyryder, Innova, Glanza, Fortuner

Toyota posted a total of 11,765 units in the month of November 2022 as against 13,003 units during the same period last year with a YoY drop of 9.5 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the sales data for the month of November 2022. The Japanese auto major has garnered a total of 11,765 units in the penultimate month of this calendar year as against 13,003 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of per cent.

The recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder midsize SUV has been well received by customers while the heavily updated Glanza made its debut earlier this year and its CNG iteration was introduced just a while ago. Speaking of the sales performance, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said,

“We began last month with demand soaring and positive sentiments building towards

the unveil of the much awaited, all- new Innova HyCross. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder

too, has been receiving good traction from the market. Cumulative wholesales from

April to November 2022, registered a growth of 31% when compared to cumulative

wholesales in the same period last year.”

Boosted by the sales volumes during the festive period, Toyota recorded a wholesale growth of 31 per cent in the period between April and November 2022 when compared to the corresponding period last CY. On the untimely passing of Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, TKM – Sood said:

“He has been a core pillar of strength, not just for TKM but the entire Indian Automotive Industry. A true visionary and leader, we hope that we will be able to fulfill his dream of bringing in not just practical but ever-better, sustainable, cleaner & safer mobility solutions to India”.

Toyota is preparing to launch the CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India likely sometime this month and only a few days ago, the brand hosted the domestic debut of the new generation Innova Hycross MPV ahead of its price announcement and the official commencement of customer deliveries by the middle of January 2023. The company is also expected to introduce a compact crossover based on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross sometime next year.