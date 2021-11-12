Toyota Nov 2021 Discounts – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering some sweet discounts and benefits on a few of its vehicles this month, i.e., in November 2021

The Diwali festivities are over now, but the festive season sales are still going on, at least in the Indian car market! Automakers in our country have some attractive offers available this month, great for people planning to buy a new car! Here, we have detailed all the discounts available on Toyota cars in India in November 2021.

On the Glanza, Toyota is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus (or loyalty bonus, in the case of existing Toyota car owners) is also available on the hatchback, worth Rs. 10,000 on the G MT variant and Rs. 18,000 on the V MT variant.

On the remaining variants of the Glanza, the exchange bonus (or loyalty bonus) is worth Rs. 8,000. For select corporate employees, a corporate bonus of Rs. 2,000 is also being offered, available on all variants of the hatchback.

As for the Urban Cruiser, it doesn’t have any cash or corporate discounts on offer. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on it. On all other Toyota models on sale in India – Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, Vellfire – there are no official deals and discounts available this month.

Also, the manufacturer is planning to add a few new cars to its range in the near future. Toyota recently launched the Rumion – rebadged Maruti Ertiga – in South Africa, and we expect the MPV to go on sale in India as well very soon. Maruti Ciaz will also be rebadged and sold in our market, likely under the ‘Belta’ name.

Toyota Diwali discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus (or loyalty bonus) + Corporate discount Toyota Glanza (G MT) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Glanza (V MT) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 18,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Glanza (other variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 8,000 + Rs. 2,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 15,000 + 0 Toyota Innova Crysta 0 0 Toyota Fortuner 0 0 Toyota Camry 0 0 Toyota Vellfire 0 0

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are jointly developing a few new models for the Indian market, consisting of a compact SUV, a midsize SUV, and a midsize MPV. The compact SUV (next-gen Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser) was recently spotted undergoing road testing in India. It is expected to launch here in the first half of 2022.