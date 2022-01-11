Toyota New-Year Discounts [Jan 2022] – Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Fortuner

Discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 27,000 are available on Toyota cars in the Indian market this January

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering a few interesting deals on select cars in its range. Due to the rising costs of production and transportation, a lot of carmakers in India had to hike the prices of their cars, and Toyota was also among them. Thanks to these discounts, new car buyers have some reason to rejoice.

Toyota Glanza, the Japanese carmaker’s most affordable model in the Indian market, comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 this month. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,500 are being offered as well on the hatchback.

On Toyota Urban Cruiser, there are no cash discounts or corporate discounts available right now. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 can be had on the SUV. All other Toyota cars on sale in the Indian market – Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and Vellfire – have no official deals on offer.

Toyota Glanza is set to receive a facelift soon, as the car it’s based on – Maruti Baleno – will be facelifted in a few months. Following that, the Urban Cruiser will undergo a generation change this year, as the same is set to happen to Maruti Vitara Brezza. Toyota is planning to expand its lineup in the Indian market, and a few more rebadged Maruti cars are in the pipeline.

These include Rumion (rebadged Maruti Ertiga) and Belta (rebadged Maruti Ciaz). The former will be the new entry-level MPV in the brand’s range, positioned below the Innova Crysta, while the latter will be introduced as a replacement for the now-discontinued Yaris sedan.

Toyota Discounts – January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Toyota Glanza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 7,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 15,000 + 0 Toyota Innova Crysta 0 0 Toyota Fortuner 0 0 Toyota Camry 0 0 Toyota Vellfire 0 0

Toyota and Maruti are jointly developing a new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which will be a rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc. This forthcoming SUV is speculated to be underpinned by Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), and it will be powered by an electrified 1.5-litre petrol powerplant.