Toyota Model Wise Sep 2021 Analysis – Fortuner, Innova, Glanza, Vellfire

Toyota finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ table in September 2021 with 9,284 units as against 8,116 units during the same period last year with 14.4 per cent growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 9,284 units in the month of September 2021 as against 8,116 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 14.4 per cent. The Japanese auto major finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ table behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Kia and Mahindra.

The company posted 12,769 unit sales during the previous month of August 2021 and resulting in a MoM decline of 27.3 per cent. Toyota recorded a market share of 5 per cent last month as against 2.8 per cent in September 2020 with 2.2 per cent YoY growth. The Innova Crysta led the way as it was the most sold Toyota model last month in India.

The MPV recorded 4,724 unit sales in the month of September 2021 as against 4,087 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 16 per cent. The Innova Crysta received a mild update late last year. The Fortuner registered a total of 1,869 units as against 1,045 units in September 2020 with 79 per cent YoY sales growth.

Toyota Models (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Innova Crysta (16%) 4,724 4,087 2. Fortuner (79%) 1,869 1,045 3. Glanza (-31%) 1,764 2,572 4. Urban Cruiser 816 – 5. Camry (181%) 59 21 6. Vellfire (271%) 52 14

The Fortuner’s range was expanded with the inclusion of a range-topping 4×4 Fortuner Legender AT variant recently. Priced at Rs. 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom), it is powered by the same 2.8-litre GD turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Fortuner Legender 4×4 gains an 11-speaker JBL audio and is availably only with a Pearl White paint scheme with a black roof. The discontinuation of the Ford Endeavour has certainly played into the hands of the segment-leading Fortuner as it recorded high YoY growth of 79 per cent as 1,869 units were recorded against 1,045 units in September 2020.

The Glanza finished in the third position with 1,764 units as against 2,572 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 31 per cent. The Urban Cruiser, rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, registered a total of 816 units while the more upmarket Camry and Vellfire garnered 59 and 52 units respectively.