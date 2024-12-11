Toyota Model Wise Sales November 2024: Innova, Fortuner, Hyryder, Taisor

Toyota sold a total of 25,183 units in November 2024; the Innova (Hycross & Crysta) stood at the top spot followed by the Hyryder

Toyota is amongst the top choices of customers when it comes to bulletproof reliability. Sporting some very popular models in its line-up like the Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross, the Japanese carmaker has been doing consistently well in terms of sales figures over the past few months and November 2024 is no different.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) finished the month by selling 25,183 units, thereby acquiring the fifth spot in domestic sales. This accounts for a considerable increase from the previous year’s figures of 16,924 units, registering a massive YOY growth of 49%.

The MOM analysis reveals an 11% de-growth as the company sold 28,183 units in October 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Innova (Hycross & Crysta) continues to be the Japanese carmaker’s top performer with 7,867 units in the bag, registering a good 14% YoY growth. On the other hand, the premium MPV lost by 29% in the MOM analysis. The popular mid-size SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s sales bar stood at 4,857 units, a 62% growth over the previous year. On the other hand, Hyryder saw a dip of 11% in the MoM comparison.

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Glanza and Taisor with 3,806 and 3,620 units, respectively. The premium hatchback Glanza’s sales declined by a marginal 4% while the Taisor registered MoM growth of 17%. One of the most sought-after SUVs in India, the Fortuner saw an upward trajectory with 53% YoY growth by selling 2,865 units in November 2024. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV, the Rumion posted sales of 1,803 units last month, registering a staggering 151% YoY growth.

The Hilux pick-up truck which is currently riding the wave of heavy discounts sold 149 units, registering a YOY de-growth of 30%. Toyota sold 130 units of its premium hybrid sedan Camry in November 2024, registering a YoY sales decline of 34%. Last but not least, the Vellfire finished the month by selling 86 units and the YoY graph shot up with 62% growth.

To conclude, the Fortuner, Hyryder and Rumion are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the Camry’s sales declined the most. Every model except the Taisor and Rumion experienced a decline in MoM sales in November 2024.