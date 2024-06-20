Toyota Model Wise Sales May 2024 – Innova, Fortuner, Hyryder, Taisor

Toyota sold a total of 23,959 units in the month of May 2024; The Innova (Hycross & Crysta) stood at the top spot followed by the Glanza

Toyota is known for its bulletproof reliability and enjoys a sheer brand value amongst Indian customers. The Japanese carmaker has been doing consistently well in terms of sales figures since the past few months and May 2024 is no different. Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) finished the month by selling 23,959 units, thereby acquiring the fifth spot in domestic sales.

This accounts for a considerable increase from the previous year’s figures of 19,379 units, registering a YOY growth of 24%. The MOM analysis reveals a 28% growth as the company sold 18,700 units in April 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Innova (Hycross & Crysta) continues to be the Japanese carmaker’s top performer with 8,548 units in the bag, registering a good 10% YOY growth.

Similarly, the premium MPV gained by 20% in the MOM analysis. The popular premium hatchback Glanza’s sales bar stood at 4,517 units, a 13% decline from the previous year. On the other hand, Glanza registered a marginal growth of 3% in the MOM comparison.

S. No. Toyota Cars (YOY) Sales in May 2024 Sales in May 2023 1. Innova + Hycross (10%) 8,548 7,776 2. Glanza (-13%) 4,517 5,179 3. Taisor 2,180 0 4. Rumion 1,919 0 5. Hyryder (26%) 3,906 3,090 6. Fortuner (-16%) 2,422 2,887 7. Hilux (-6%) 283 300 8. Camry (-14%) 122 142 9. Vellfire (1140%) 62 5 10. LC300 0 0 – Total (24%) 23,959 19,379

Trailing behind these high-volume puller are the Urban Cruiser Hyrder and Fortuner with 3,906 and 2,422 units, respectively. The mid-size SUV Hyryder registered a YOY sales growth of 26% while one of the most sough-after SUVs in India, the Fortuner saw a downward trajectory with 16% YOY de-growth. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV, the Rumion posted sales of 1,919 units in May 2024, registering a staggering 61% MOM growth. The newly launched Toyota Taisor based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx managed to sell 2,180 units in its first month.

The Hilux pick-up truck which is currently riding the wave of heavy discounts sold 283 units, registering a YOY de-growth of 6%. Toyota sold 122 units of its premium hybrid sedan Camry in May 2024, registering a YOY sales decline of 14%. Last but not least, the Vellfire finished the month by selling 62 units and the YOY graph sky rocketed with 1140% growth.

To conclude, the Innova (Hycross & Crysta), Hyryder and Vellfire are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the Fortuner’s sales declined the most. Every model except the Camry experienced a MOM sales growth in May 2024.