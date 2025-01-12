Toyota Model Wise Sales December 2024 – Innova, Fortuner, Hyryder, Taisor

Toyota sold a total of 24,887 units in the month of December 2024; The Innova (Hycross & Crysta) stood at the top spot followed by the Hyryder

Toyota recently launched the ninth-generation Camry in the Indian market at a price of Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The Japanese carmaker known for its bullet proof reliability will debut its first electric car in the country, the Urban Cruiser EV. The company has been doing consistently well in terms of sales figures since the past few months and December 2024 is no different.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) finished the month by selling 24,887 units, thereby acquiring the fifth spot in domestic sales tally. This accounts for a considerable increase from the previous year’s figures of 21,372 units, registering a commendable YOY growth of 16%.

The MOM analysis reveals a marginal 1% de-growth as the company sold 25,183 units in November 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Innova (Hycross & Crysta) continues to be the Japanese carmaker’s top performer with 9,700 units in the bag, registering a good 24% YOY growth. Similarly, the premium MPV gained by 23% in the MOM analysis. The popular mid-size SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s sales bar stood at 4,770 units, a 4% decline over the previous year and a similar trend can be observed in the SUV’s MOM sales where it saw a dip of 2%.

S. No. Toyota Cars (YOY) Sales in December 2024 Sales in December 2023 1. Innova + Hycross (24%) 9,700 7,832 2. Hyryder (-4%) 4,770 4,976 3. Glanza (-15%) 3,487 4,088 4. Taisor 2,628 0 5. Fortuner (-29%) 2,206 3,104 6. Rumion (113%) 1,775 833 7. Hilux (-47%) 170 322 8. Camry (-51%) 88 180 9. Vellfire (70%) 63 37 10. LC300 0 0 – Total (16%) 24,887 21,372

Trailing behind these high-volume puller are the Glanza and Taisor with 3,487 and 2,628 units, respectively. The premium hatchback Glanza’s YOY sales declined by 15% while the Taisor registered MOM de-growth of 27%. One of the most sought after SUVs in India, the Fortuner saw a downwards trajectory with 29% YOY de-growth by selling 2,206 units in December 2024. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV, the Rumion posted sales of 1,775 units last month, registering a staggering 113% YOY growth.

The Hilux pick-up truck, which is currently available with heavy discounts posted sales of 170 units, registering a YOY de-growth of 47%. Toyota sold 88 units of its premium hybrid sedan Camry in December 2024, registering a YOY sales decline of 51%. Last but not least, the Vellfire finished the month by selling 63 units and the YOY graph shot up with 70% growth.

To conclude, the Rumion, Vellfire and Innova (Hycross & Crysta) are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the Camry’s sales declined the most. Every model except the Hilux and Innova experienced a decline in the MOM sales in December 2024.