Toyota Model Wise Sales April 2024 – Innova, Fortuner, Hyryder, Glanza

Toyota sold a total of 18,700 units in the month of April 2024; The Innova (Hycross & Crysta) stood at the top spot followed by the Glanza

Toyota is known for its bulletproof reliability and enjoys a sheer brand value amongst Indian customers. The Japanese carmaker has been doing consistently well in terms of sales figures since the past few months and April 2024 is no different. Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) finished the month by selling 18,700 units, thereby acquiring the sixth spot in domestic sales.

This accounts for a considerable increase from the previous year’s figures of 14,162 units, registering a YOY growth of 32%. The MOM analysis reveals a 26% decline as the company sold 25,119 units in March 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Innova (Hycross & Crysta) continues to be the Japanese carmaker’s top performer with 7,103 units in the bag, registering a staggering 47% YOY growth.

On the other hand, the premium MPV lost by 28% in the MOM analysis. The popular premium hatchback Glanza’s sales bar stood at 4,380 units, a 20% increase from the previous year. Similarly, Glanza also registered a marginal growth of 1% in the MOM comparison.

S. No. Toyota Cars (YOY) Sales in April 2024 Sales in April 2023 1. Innova + Hycross (47%) 7,103 4,837 2. Glanza (20%) 4,380 3,653 3. Rumion 1,192 0 4. Hyryder (24%) 3,252 2,616 5. Fortuner (-10%) 2,325 2,578 6. Hilux (-2%) 264 269 7. Camry (184%) 179 63 8. Vellfire (-97%) 5 146 9. LC300 0 0 Total (32%) 18,700 14,162

Trailing behind these high-volume puller are the Urban Cruiser Hyrder and Fortuner with 3,252 and 2,325 units, respectively. The mid-size SUV Hyryder registered a YOY sales growth of 24% while one of the most sough-after SUVs in India, the Fortuner saw a downward trajectory with 10% YOY de-growth. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV, the Rumion posted sales of 1,192 units in April 2024.

The Hilux pick-up truck which is currently riding the wave of heavy discounts sold 264 units, registering a minimal YOY de-growth of 2%. Toyota managed to sell 179 units of its premium hybrid sedan Camry in April 2024, registering the highest YOY growth of 184%. Last but not least, the Vellfire finished the month of selling just 5 units and the YOY graph plummeted with a 97% decline.

To conclude, the Innova (Hycross & Crysta), Hyryder and Camry are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the Vellfire’s sales declined the most. Every model except Glanza and Rumion experienced a MOM decline in April 2024.