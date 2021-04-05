Toyota Model Wise March 2021 Sales – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, UC

Toyota posted 14,997 units in March 2021 as against 7,023 units during the same period last year with YoY sales surge of 114 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recorded its highest ever March sales last month as it wrapped close to 15,000 units. In the third of the calendar year, the Japanese auto major posted a total of 14,997 units as against 7,023 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales increase of 114 per cent.

As had been the case, the Innova Crysta continued to be the most sold model for the brand within the brand’s domestic range as 5,743 units were recorded against 3,810 units during the same period last year with 51 per cent YoY volume surge. The Urban Cruiser and Glanza are rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno respectively.

Their cumulative domestic OEM supply crossed 50,000 units only a few months ago. The compact SUV entered the Indian market late last year and it has been well received amongst customers. It was the second most sold model from the company as 3,162 units were registered and the numbers could further improve in the coming months.

Toyota Models (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Innova Crysta (51%) 5,743 3,810 2. Urban Cruiser 3,162 – 3. Glanza (95%) 2,989 1,533 4. Fortuner (94%) 2,136 1,100 5. Yaris (105%) 871 424 6. Vellfire (-32%) 65 96 7. Camry (-48%) 31 60

The Glanza premium hatchback finished in the third position with 2,989 units as against 1,533 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a massive 95 per cent YoY increase. The Fortuner, on the other hand, recorded 2,136 units last month as against 1,100 units in March 2020 with 94 per cent growth.

The Yaris mid-size sedan ended up in the fifth position with 871 units as against 424 units during the same period in 2020 with 105 per cent volume jump. The Vellfire luxury MPV recorded 65 units as against 96 units twelve months ago with 32 per cent volume de-growth. The Camry flagship hybrid sedan was responsible for adding 31 units to the total.

This when compared to the same month in 2020, Toyota posted 48 per cent decline in volumes. Earlier this year, the brand introduced the facelifted Fortuner and along came the Fortuner Legender variant. Towards the end of last year, the Innova Crysta received a minor update as well and it appears to be working on more rebadged products in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki.