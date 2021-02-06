Toyota Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – Innova, Urban Cruiser, Glanza, Fortuner

Toyota recorded 92 per cent YoY sales growth in January 2021 courtesy of the facelifted Fortuner and Innova Crysta along with good reception for UC and Glanza

Toyota Kirloskar Motor endured an auspicious start to the new year with the sales in the first month encountering a massive Year-on-Year growth of 92 per cent. The Japanese auto major garnered a total of 11,126 units domestically as against 5,804 units during the same period in 2020 as the recent launches have certainly paid off.

The facelifted version of the Innova Crysta debuted in November 2020. To stretch the lifespan of the second generation model, Toyota introduced design changes to the front fascia along with the inclusion of newly designed wheels. The interior also received subtle updates. The premium MPV finished as the best-seller for the brand in January 2021.

It posted 3,939 units as against 2,575 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive 53 per cent volume increase. The Urban Cruiser finished in second place with just over 3,000 units. The compact SUV is essentially the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s top-selling Vitara Brezza and it has been well-received since its launch a few months ago.

Toyota Models (YoY) Sales In January 2021 Sales In January 2020 1. Innova Crysta (53%) 3,939 2,575 2. Urban Cruiser 3,005 – 3. Glanza (17%) 2,556 2,191 4. Fortuner (413%) 1,169 228 5. Yaris (-43%) 412 725 6. Camry (-47%) 45 85 7. Vellfire 0 0 Total (92%) 11,126 5,804

The Glanza premium hatchback is the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Baleno and it was responsible for adding 2,556 units to the total in January 2021. When compared to the same month last year with 2,191 units, Toyota recorded a YoY sales increase of 17 per cent. Both the Glanza and Urban Cruiser have become crucial factors for Toyota in garnering volumes locally in recent times.

Their combined sales numbers have gone past the 50,000 mark as well. Just a few weeks ago, Toyota introduced the facelifted Fortuner with prices starting close to Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It also saw the arrival of the Legender variant in a fully-loaded automatic trim. In addition, the 2.8-litre diesel engine gained a number of mechanical updates.

It currently produces 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The full-sized SUV registered a total of 1,169 units last month as against 228 units during the same period in 2020 with 413 per cent volume growth. The Yaris posted 412 units as against 725 units in January 2020 with 43 per cent de-growth while 45 units of the Camry hybrid were dispatched.