Toyota recorded 35.9 per cent YoY sales growth in February 2021 as 14,069 units were sold; finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ table

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has definitely been reaping the benefits of its rebadged vehicles supplied by Maruti Suzuki as the combined sales of the Urban Cruiser and Glanza crossed well over 50,000 units a few weeks ago. Maruti Suzuki listed in their sales data that about 5,500 units were supplied to Toyota in February 2021.

The Glanza was the second most sold Toyota model last month as 2,743 units were sold against 2,710 units during the same period in 2020 with Year-on-Year volume growth of 1 per cent. The Urban Cruiser finished in the third position with 2,549 units and it has been decently received amongst customers since its market debut last year.

The Innova Crysta continued to be the best-seller for the Japanese auto major as 6,018 units were recorded in February 2021 as against 5,459 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a healthy volume increase of 10 per cent. This was mainly due to the arrival of the mildly facelifted MPV late last year with the addition of new features.

Toyota Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Innova Crysta (10%) 6,018 5,459 2. Glanza (1%) 2,743 2,710 3. Urban Cruiser (%) 2,549 – 4. Fortuner (36%) 2,053 1,510 5. Yaris (21%) 657 542 6. Vellfire (-19%) 34 42 7. Camry (-83%) 15 89



The second-generation Fortuner gained its biggest update yet in the form of a mid-cycle facelift in January 2021. The full-size SUV has long been the leader in its segment and to expand the lifespan of the existing model, Toyota introduced a redesigned exterior and interior along with a more powerful diesel engine and new equipment on board.

While the prices of the updated Fortuner were noticeably increased compared to the previous model, Toyota did add in the range-topping Legender variant. The Fortuner managed to register a cumulative domestic tally of 2,053 units in February 2021 as against 1,510 units during the same period in 2020 with a 36 per cent YoY sales increase.

The Yaris finished in the fifth position with 657 units last month as against 542 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 21 per cent. The Vellfire luxury MPV posted 34 units in Feb 2021 as against 42 units with 19 per cent de-growth and the Camry hybrid sedan garnered just 15 units with a massive 83 per cent volume drop.