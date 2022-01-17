Toyota Model Wise Dec 2021 Sales – Innova, Glanza, Fortuner, Vellfire

Toyota recorded a total of 10,833 unit sales last month as against 7,493 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY surge of 45 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) ended the calendar year on a high by recording a healthy 45 per cent YoY sales growth in the country. The Japanese manufacturer posted a total of 10,833 unit sales last month as against 7,493 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 45 per cent in India.

The brand witnessed a strong YoY growth of close to 72 per cent last year and finished seventh in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a total of 1,30,748 units as against 76,111 units in the twelve-month period in 2020. The Innova Crysta led the way last month as well as it registered a total of 3,989 units against 2,764 units.

This led to a YoY volume increase of 44 per cent while the Glanza finished in the second position with 2,634 units as against 2,102 units in December 2020 with a YoY growth of 25 per cent. The Urban Cruiser slotted in at third with 2,359 units as against 1,762 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 34 per cent.

Model December 2021 December 2020 1. Toyota Innova Crysta (44%) 3,989 2,764 2. Toyota Glanza (25%) 2,634 2,102 3. Toyota Urban Cruiser (34%) 2,359 1,762 4. Toyota Fortuner (213%) 1,827 584 5. Toyota Vellfire (5%) 23 22 6. Toyota Camry (-97%) 1 33 Total (45%) 10,833 7,493

The Fortuner endured the highest YoY growth out of them all last month as 1,827 units were sold against 584 units with a surge of 213 per cent. The Vellfire finished in the fifth position with 23 units against 22 units in December 2020 with a YoY growth of 5 per cent. The Camry could only manage a single unit last month and had its facelift launched a few days ago.

The 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid gets an updated exterior and interior while the powertrain remains the same. The company will launch the Hilux pickup truck on January 20, 2022 and it will go up against Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. It is based on the same IMV2 platform as the Fortuner and Innova Crysta and will be retailed in a single-engine option.

The Hilux is powered by the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque as the Fortuner. It is linked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.