Toyota Mirai FCV Arrives In India; Launch Likely At 2020 Auto Expo

Toyota already offers the Prius hybrid in India as a niche product and can bring the Mirai FCV sooner rather than later

Toyota has been a leader in hybrid technology globally with cars like Prius and Camry doing good sales in the international markets. The Japanese brand’s hydrogen-powered Mirai FCV is also successfully running. Being the most sought after vehicle of its kind, Toyota appears to be expanding its footprint and thus a launch in India could certainly be on the cards.

Toyota’s Deputy Managing Director N Raja recently said that the world’s largest carmaker is planning to commercialize the hydrogen cars that are available in Japan, USA and Dubai as of now. Although India is in a different ball game and long way off from adopting hybrid technology compared to developed countries, Toyota’s offering of the hybridised Camry here made it a decent performer.

Amidst the rumours of Toyota conducting feasibility study with the Mirai in India, it has been spied locally for the first time and reportedly reached Toyota’s Bengaluru centre. The Mirai is a 5-year old FCV and will be replaced with the second-gen model that aims to tackle rising fuel costs and push for cleaner mobility globally.

While a lot of automakers are investing in electrification, Toyota can have a first mover’s advantage with fuel-cell powered vehicles. Just so you know, Toyota Mirai was unveiled in 2014 at the Los Angeles Auto Show and was launched in the US in 2015. It came to India back in 2016 where it was showcased at Auto Expo 2016.

The possibilities of the Mirai finding a show floor at the 2020 Auto Expo are high as well. Toyota might launch the Mirai FCV as a niche and expensive CBU product like the Prius. The exterior comprises of wraparound headlamps, vertical LED lamps positioned on either side of the bumper, blackened pillars, triangular-shaped tail lamps with a horizontal light bar, etc.

The interior features a floating touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, a host of standard safety features, eccentric dashboard and angular centre console, digital instrumentation and so on. It uses a fuel cell system having 370 cells with peak power of 151 bhp. They power an electric motor with 149 bhp and 335 Nm outputs. With a top speed of 175 kmph, the Mirai has a cruising range of up to 700 km.