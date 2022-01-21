Toyota Midsize SUV (D22) To Be The Brand’s First All-New UV In 6 Years

Toyota D22 midsize SUV will sit on the DNGA platform and it will reportedly be launched around Diwali this year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, under a plan called Big Leap internally, is preparing its production facility in Karnataka to roll out an all-new midsize SUV codenamed D22 according to a report and is expected to launch around Diwali. The D22 will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others.

The report further noted that the Japanese manufacturer is also working on an all-new C-segment MPV, codenamed 560B and it could be positioned below the Innova Crysta to rival the likes of upcoming Kia Carens. The D22 five-seater midsize SUV is believed to be underpinned by the DNGA platform that can also be found in compact SUVs such as Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize in the global markets.

Moreover, it will also spawn a Maruti Suzuki version that could go by the name Vitara as the new-gen Brezza, bound for the middle of this year, could drop the Vitara name. Unlike the badge-engineering exercise the Glanza and Urban Crusier have been through, the midsize SUV will be developed based on each brand’s individual requirements despite having commonalities.

The Toyota D22 will likely become the first all-new heavily localised Utility Vehicle from the brand since the arrival of the Innova Crysta and the second generation Fortuner back in 2016. The Maruti Suzuki midsize SUV, codenamed YFG, will initially be produced at TKM’s facility and the C-segment MPV will be launched as early as next year.

Capitalising on the partnership with Maruti Suzuki, Toyota will launch the rebadged versions of the Ciaz midsize sedan and the Ertiga seven-seater MPV as well. In addition, the crossover version of Baleno based on the Heartect platform drawing design influence the Futuro-e concept is in the grapevine and it will be considered by Toyota too reportedly.

The Toyota D22 SUV will come with the brand hybrid technology and two lakh units are planned to be produced per annum within the next few years. As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a higher degree of hybridisation could be utilised with manual and automatic transmission options.