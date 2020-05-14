Toyota May 2020 Discounts Announced, 171 Sales Outlets Reopened

Toyota is offering discounts on only Glanza and Yaris in the month of May 2020 with total benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 35,000 respectively

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the partial resumption of dealer and after sales operations (171 dealership outlets and 146 service outlets) across the country sticking by the advisory issued by the governments. The service activities have already started and nearly 75 per cent of its suppliers have received the nod from the government to recommence operations.

TKM began preparatory operations at its manufacturing facility on May 5, 2020. The brand is also enduring tough times in the domestic market. The advent of the BSVI emission standards from the beginning of last month proved to be difficult for the Japanese auto major as it had to discontinue many models including Etios, Liva, Corolla Altis and others that had a significant presence in its portfolio.

Thus, Yaris and Glanza remain as the only volume-based models for the brand currently and they are expected to be joined by the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza. It could be christened the Urban Cruiser going in line with the Land Cruiser name and it will likely follow the badge-engineering trend as the Glanza.

The Yaris C-segment sedan is not performing well in sales numbers and it could be partly down to the customers’ preference of choosing a mid-size SUV over the mid-size sedans. However, ever since its debut just over a couple of years back, the Yaris’ volumes have only remained in a not-so-impressive manner.

Model Cash Discount Corporate + Exchange Or Loyalty Bonus Toyota Yaris Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Glanza Rs. 15,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 15,000 Toyota Innova Nil Nil Toyota Fortuner Nil Nil

Taking advantage of the resumption in production and sales, Toyota is offering the Yaris with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 while the corporate discount stands at Rs. 20,000 and another Rs. 20,000 can be discounted for exchange of models or as a loyalty bonus. Toyota has a reference scheme available for the Yaris sedan.

An existing customer of Yaris referring to a new customer will get benefits of Rs. 20,000 and it can be claimed at the dealerships following certain formalities. The TKM share is at Rs.10,000 and the recommended dealer share stands at the other Rs. 10,000. The Yaris’ total discount of Rs. 60,000 is certainly a sweet deal.

The Glanza, on the other hand, can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 along with Rs. 5,000 corporate discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000 for this month. No other models within the brand’s domestic portfolio are offered with any sort of discounts.