Toyota-Maruti Midsize SUV To Likely Be Packed With Advanced Features

Toyota-Maruti midsize SUV is expected to be unveiled next month or in July 2022 before going on sale around this festive season

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are co-developing a midsize SUV for launch later this year. The trial production of the five-seater has already commenced reportedly ahead of its global debut next month or in July 2022. The SUV will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks and the likes in the highly competitive space.

The midsize SUV is based on Toyota’s DNGA platform (TMGA-B), which is already used in the global markets. Despite sharing the platform and associated underpinnings along with mechanical similarities, the SUV has been developed pertaining to each brand’s requirements as the design direction will be completely different and is expected to be priced aggressively upon arrival.

Codenamed Maruti Suzuki YFG and Toyota D22 internally, the 4.3-metre long SUVs will be rolled out of Toyota’s production base in Bidadi, Karnataka. It will have the participation of Maruti Suzuki as well as Toyota’s vendors. As for the performance, they are expected to feature a segment-first strong hybrid system, similar to that of the Camry Hybrid.

Thus, on a full charge, the battery could help run for short distances and high overall efficiency can be expected due to the presence of a possible regenerative braking tech. The YFG and D22 have already been spotted testing on public roads, as the former has its design influenced by Across (rebadged RAV4) while the latter appears to take inspiration from the latest fleet of global Toyota cars.

To make the offering more attractive, the SUVs are expected to be packed with the latest features and technologies pertaining to entertainment, comfort, connectivity, assistance and safety. The equipment list will likely comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with in-car connected tech, sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, new instrument cluster, six airbags, TPMS, HUD, a 360-degree camera system, ambient lighting, etc.

The possibilities of ADAS tech cannot be ruled out either as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, etc may make the offering more attractive especially considering that the facelifted Creta is on the horizon.