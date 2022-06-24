Toyota-Maruti Midsize Hybrid SUV Production To Begin In August

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki co-developed midsize SUV will likely go on sale this festive season and its production will commence at the Bidadi plant

Toyota and Suzuki have jointly announced that the production of a brand new midsize SUV developed by Suzuki will commence in August 2022 at TKM’s manufacturing unit in Bidadi, Karnataka. This will be the first model developed by Suzuki to be rolled out of Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s plant. In addition, both the brands are planning to export the five-seater to markets like Africa.

Besides confirming the existence of an all-new co-developed SUV, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have reiterated that it will be powered by a Suzuki-developed mild hybrid system and a strong hybrid technology that came courtesy of Toyota’s expertise in this particular field. Back in 2017, Toyota and Suzuki penned down an MoU for a strategic partnership taking advantage of each other’s strengths in various disciplines.

Toyota and Suzuki noted that they are committed to the Make-in-India initiative with new investments and contribute to sustainable economic growth. The alliance has only grown over the years as Toyota introduced the rebadged Vitara Brezza and Baleno called the Urban Cruiser and Glanza respectively in India with good reception from customers while models like Toyota Belta and Rumion (badge engineered Ciaz and Ertiga) are sold abroad.

However, the midsize SUV will be a significant milestone as the respective iterations are developed based on each other’s own requirements. Toyota’s midsize SUV codenamed D22 could be dubbed the Urban Cruiser Hyryder while Maruti Suzuki’s version is codenamed YFG and it could be christened Vitara. Both will be underpinned by the Global C platform found in the global Vitara, Brezza and S-Cross.

As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15C petrol engine used in the facelifted Ertiga and XL6 will be the most likely option, producing a maximum power output of 103 PS and around 137 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter AT with paddle shifters will be an option.

The more fuel-efficient 1.5-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine is expected to develop around 116 PS and is said to be linked with a six-speed CVT.