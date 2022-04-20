Toyota March 2022 Sales Analysis – Glanza, Fortuner, Innova, Hilux, UC

Toyota posted 17,130 units in the month of March 2022 as against 14,997 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 14.2 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 17,130 units in the month of March 2022 as against 14,997 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 14.2 per cent. The Japanese auto major recorded a massive 95.9 per cent MoM growth as 8,745 units were sold in the previous month of February 2022.

The brand finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table last month with a market share of 5.3 per cent – a YoY gain of close to 0.7 per cent. The Innova Crysta was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 7,917 units were registered against 5,743 units during the same period last year with a YoY surge of 38 per cent.

The Urban Cruiser compact SUV, rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, finished in the second position with 3,079 unit sales against 3,162 units with a YoY volume drop of 3 per cent. The Glanza, which received a big update recently, ended up third with 2,987 units against 2,989 units as it endured a near flat YoY growth.

Toyota Models (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Toyota Innova Crysta (38%) 7,917 5,743 2. Toyota Urban Cruiser (-3%) 3,079 3,162 3. Toyota Glanza 2,987 2,989 4. Toyota Fortuner (40%) 2,984 2,136 5. Toyota Camry (287%) 120 31 6. Toyota Hilux 43 –

The Fortuner full-size seven-seater SUV slotted in at fourth with 2,984 units in the month of March 2022 as against 2,136 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 40 per cent. The Camry Hybrid gained a mid-life update earlier this year and last month, 120 units were sold against 31 units in March 2021 with a massive 287 per cent YoY sales growth.

The Toyota Hilux pickup truck, based on the same iMV platform as the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, managed to record 43 units to finish in the sixth position. The company has the thoroughly updated Urban Cruiser launching next in India as it is expected to be introduced soon after the debut of the all-new Brezza.

Later this year, Toyota will strengthen its SUV portfolio with the arrival of an all-new midsize SUV developed in partnership with Maruti Suzuki. It will carry a strong hybrid powertrain and will sit on the DNGA platform.