Toyota March 2020 Sales Analysis – Glanza, Yaris, Fortuner, Innova Crysta

Toyota sold a total of 7,023 units in March 2020 as against 12,818 units during the same period last year with YoY decline of 45 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor ended up as the fourth most sold carmaker in the country behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Kia in March 2020. The Japanese auto major garnered a total of 7,023 units last month as against 12,818 units during the same month in 2019 with a massive Year-on-Year decline of 45 per cent.

Last month, the entire automotive industry felt the wrath of the Coronavirus pandemic as production shutdown and complete stoppage of all the activities due to lockdown had created huge sales decline for the manufacturers. It could not have come at a worse time as most of the companies were at the end of the transition towards BSVI emission standards.

Earlier this year, Toyota announced its complete switch to BSVI norms as its manufacturing facility in Karnataka began producing the model sticking by the more stringent emission regulations. However, it did come at the expense of the discontinuation of volume-based models like Etios, Liva and Corolla leaving Glanza as the brand’s most accessible vehicle.

Model (+/-%) March 2020 Sales March 2019 Sales Toyota Innova Crysta (-45%) 3,810 6,984 Toyota Glanza 1,533 – Toyota Fortuner (-44%) 1,100 1,976 Toyota Yaris (25%) 424 339 Toyota Vellfire 96 – Toyota Camry (-3%) 60 62

In March 2020, Toyota sold a total of 3,810 units of the Innova Crysta as it continued to be on top of the premium MPV space. It met with 45 per cent negative sales growth though as nearly 7,000 units were sold during the corresponding month in 2019. The Glanza was second with a total of 1,533 units.

The rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been playing a key role in the brand garnering decent volumes since its debut by the middle of last year. More badge engineered products are coming as the Toyota badged Vitara Brezza could be next in line and it is expected to be followed by a MPV based on the Ertiga.

The Fortuner was the third most retailed Toyota vehicle last month as 1,100 units were recorded as against 1,976 units with 44 per cent YoY decline. About 424 units of the Yaris were retailed last month as against 339 units with 25 per cent de-growth. The Vellfire managed to post 96 units while the Camry recorded 60 units with 3 per cent drop.