Toyota Launches GR And Modellista Body Kits For Camry In Japan

In the Japanese market, Toyota Camry can now be customised with a sporty Gazoo Racing body kit, or an elegant Modellista one

The current (eighth-generation) Toyota Camry is quite a handsome vehicle, especially compared to its plain-Jane predecessors. However, there is always room for improvement, and the Japanese carmaker has now launched new body kits for the Camry in its home market. These kits are from Toyota’s in-house Gazoo Racing (GR) and Modellista brands.

With the Gazoo Racing body kit, there are two options available – Sensual Sporty Style and Black Edition. With the former, the Camry gets a front splitter and black front bumper garnish, along with 19-inch aluminium wheels and side skirts. The rear section gets bumper spoiler, trunk spoiler, stainless steel muffler, and bumper garnish. The ‘Black Edition’ gets the same parts but completely blacked-out.

These parts can be purchased individually if the buyer wishes, or together with the complete kit. The GR body kit helps the vehicle look extremely sporty and aggressive, and we absolutely love the design. On the other hand, the Modellista kit focuses on making the vehicle look premium and luxurious.

There are two kit options available by Modellista for the Camry – Bright Elegance Style and Smart Shine Style. The ‘Bright Elegance Style’ kit consists of a front spoiler, a side skirt, and a rear skirt, all with chrome garnishing. Other parts on offer include front grille garnish, trunk spoiler, and 19-inch black aluminium wheels.

The ‘Smart Shine Style’ kit gets front grille garnish, side door garnish, and rear garnish, with all of them being chrome. It also gets a trunk spoiler and 17-inch aluminium wheels (with gunmetal polish). The individual parts of the Modellista body kit can be bought separately, just like with the GR body kit.

Last year, Toyota unveiled the facelift version of the Camry, which is currently on sale in a few international markets like the US and Japan. The Camry facelift is expected to make its way to the Indian market later this year. As for the current India-spec Toyota Camry, it is priced at Rs. 39.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and is available with a 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid powerplant, which has a combined power output of 218 PS.