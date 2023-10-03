Toyota Land Hopper (Jimny Rival) Could Be The Name Of Upcoming 4X4 SUV

Toyota Land Hopper is expected to make its global debut later this month in Tokyo and it will compete against Suzuki Jimny five-door

A few months ago, Toyota revealed the all-new Land Cruiser Prado and a compact SUV based on the new 250 Series was also teased showing the silhouette, which is unmistakably of a small-sized off-roader with tall pillars and flat roofline. We recently told you that the upcoming model is internally described as the “Jimny killer” reportedly and is likely coming soon.

So far, we have referred to this compact off-roader as the Toyota Land Cruiser Mini but new reports indicate that it could be called the Land Hopper. It will become the most affordable Land Cruiser targeting markets in Asia at least initially and it is currently being evaluated for India as well according to some reports.

If it gets the nod, it could make its way to India via the CKD route. The Toyota Land Cruiser Hopper name was registered on August 8 with the Japanese patent office and it comes under class 12. The Japanese manufacturer could use this name in some markets or it may stick with the ‘Compact Cruiser’ name derived from the concept it is based.

If Toyota wants to go the nostalgic route, it may revive the FJ Cruiser moniker for the American markets but no official confirmation has been made yet. It could have a starting price of 3 million to 3.8 million Yen (Rs. 16.6-21.1 lakh) and it will be based on the Compact Cruiser EV concept unveiled a while ago. The overall proportions could be more or less similar to the Corolla Cross.

Considering its dimensions, it will also take on SUVs like the Ford Bronco Sport but it will have highly regarded 4X4 capability in a similar fashion to its bigger siblings to compete squarely with the Suzuki Jimny five-door. Reports on its powertrain lineup vary but the logical choice could be the petrol and hybrid units plonked from the Corolla Cross.

The Toyota RAV4’s engine options may also be utilised in some markets and in the future, an all-electric powertrain is a high possibility. The Tokyo Motor Show later this month could see the global debut of the production Land Hopper.