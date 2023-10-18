Toyota Land Hopper Compact Off-Road SUV Likely Coming Soon

Toyota teased a new SUV which will be a part of the legendary Land Cruiser line-up. Likely to be called Land Hopper, the compact off-roader could be an affordable alternative to the full-blown LC 300

During the unveiling of the Land Cruiser 250 which will also be sold as the Land Cruiser Prado in some international markets, Toyota teased another SUV that will join the Land Cruiser portfolio. While the details of the compact off-road machine are still unknown, the teaser surely sparked speculations regarding a more affordable version of the LC series. What is this buzz all about? Let’s find out.

At the event, the Japanese automaker also revealed the heavily reworked Land Cruiser 70, the retro-styled LC which is sold in the Middle East, Africa and Australia. Following the showcase of these SUVs, Toyota made an announcement regarding the expansion of the legendary Land Cruiser nameplate along with revealing a shadowy silhouette of a very compact and high-ground clearance SUV sporting the typical Land Cruiser boxy styling.

As per the latest international media reports, the mini Land Cruiser could likely be christened the Land Hopper. This comes after the Land Hopper name was trademarked by Toyota in Japan under Class 12 which is a classification for land vehicles. Furthermore, it is also being said that the Land Hopper moniker will only be used for some markets including Japan and the carmaker could use a different name for other countries.

Talking about the SUV’s positioning, the Land Hopper will be placed below the Land Cruiser 250 series (Land Cruiser Prado). It will serve as an easy and affordable starting point for the well-known LC nameplate thereby making it even more appealing. Last year, the Compact Cruiser EV Concept was also showcased by Toyota and it will be safe to assume that the Land Hopper could borrow some design bits from the concept. However, we expect the mini Land Cruiser to have a rather classic boxy design associated with the LC moniker as opposed to the modern definition of the Compact Cruiser EV.

In terms of dimensions, the Land Hopper will measure on the lines of international spec Corolla Cross. Under the hood, we expect it to carry the diesel powertrain from the Land Cruiser 250, however, some media outlets claim that the mini Land Cruiser could also use the Corolla Cross’s petrol and hybrid combination.

As for the launch timeline is concerned, the SUV will likely be revealed by the end of 2023 with a launch possibility in the second half of 2024. The Land Hopper could be considered for India. Its bigger sibling, the Land Cruiser Prado (Land Cruiser 250) will likely make it to our shores in the near future.