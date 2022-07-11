Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Spotted In India, India Launch Soon?

Toyota officially revealed the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 with updated powertrain options, features, and more

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 was recently spotted in Coimbatore, thus suggesting that a launch could happen soon in the Indian market (unless it’s a private import). This new-generation model comes after 14 years since the launch of the previous iteration and gets a new platform, fresh engine options, updated interiors and revised exterior design that makes it a great option for those looking to purchase a reliable, premium, and capable SUV soon. Here are all the details that you should be knowing about the upcoming Land Cruiser LC300 in India.

1. New Design And Updates:

Based on an all-new TNGA-based GA-F platform, the new LC300 features an updated design that is largely dominated by new-design headlamps, a large front grille, and a secondary U-shaped vent running across the edge of the grille at the front. The lower section of the front bumpers gets fog lamps.

The side profile, just like before, continues to feature flared and squared-off wheel arches and window lines with come strong kinks near the A-pillars and D-pillars. The rear however looks subtle and complements the overall design language. The new platform not only helps is significant weight reduction and better dynamics.

2. Updated Powertrain Options:

The Japanese carmaker is currently offering multiple engine options including a 3.5L, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, and a 3.3L, twin-turbo diesel engine. While the petrol unit boasts a maximum torque and power output of 650 Nm and 409 hp respectively, the diesel on the other hand churns out 305 hp and 700 Nm of maximum torque.

Both these vehicles channel the power to all four wheels via a standard 4WD drivetrain. In addition to this, the LC300 gets an advanced Multi-Terrain Monitor system that now gets a new underbody camera as well.

3. Interiors and Features:

Needless to say, the LC300 gets a new dashboard layout that gets features like a 9.0-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, etc. Other prominent features include multi-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, powered tailgate, and electrically adjustable steering wheel.

It also features an air ioniser and fingerprint authentication system with the LC300. Having said this, the LC300 may also get some other iterations like mid-range GR Sport Variant and a 70th Anniversary Edition model.