Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Looks Butch & Mean With M’z Speed Body Kit

M’z Speed has launched a custom body kit for Toyota Land Cruiser, which transforms the already-handsome SUV into a luxury beast

Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most iconic SUVs in the world, having been in production internationally for over seven decades. Its current iteration (J300 series) was introduced in June last year, and it has found a lot of success in the few markets where it is currently sold. Toyota Land Cruiser J300 is expected to make its way to the Indian market soon, although we’re not sure when.

Plenty of aftermarket body kits are available for the Land Cruiser, from Modellista, Liberty Walks, etc. At the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, Japanese tuning brand M’z Speed also showcased one, and this kit is extremely wild and outgoing, to say the least. Available under the brand’s ‘Exclusive Zeus LUV’ line, the kit consists of several parts that make the LC look lower, wider, and more muscular.

At the front of the SUV, we see a new front bumper with integrated aftermarket LED DRLs, a sporty bash plate, and a new front grille. At the sides, the SUV gets new side steps, claddings on the fenders (with fake vents), a fender duct near the front doors, ORVM covers, and carbon-fibre-style pillar panels.

At the rear, we see quad exhaust pipes and diffuser style treatment for the rear bumper. The latter also gets integrated LED foglights, and M’z Speed has added a spoiler on the tailgate, just below the rear windscreen. Buyers get multiple colour choices with the fender claddings and rear spoiler, which further increases the customisation quotient.

The car displayed by M’z Speed had massive six-spoke alloy wheels and a dual-tone exterior colour scheme. The latter comprises blacked-out pillars, roof, and tailgate over a white body. However, these aren’t included in the body kit. Also, the tuner has made no changes under the hood, i.e., no performance mods are included in this customisation package.

Toyota Land Cruiser is available with two engine options internationally – a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 petrol (415 PS) and a 3.3L twin-turbo V6 diesel (309 PS). Transmission choices are limited to just one – a 10-speed automatic – which sends power to all four wheels.

The above-listed kit has a complete cost of JPY 330,000 (around INR 2.16 lakh) for the unpainted parts, which rises to JPY 474,100 (~ INR 3.10 lakh) for painted parts. The price only includes the kit, not installation.