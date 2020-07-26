Toyota Land Cruiser India Return Confirmed; Likely Launch Next Year

The next generation Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to make its global debut in 2021 before entering the Indian market in the due course

Toyota’s Land Cruiser does not need any introduction as it is the longest running production model for the brand and the second longest running SUV in production in the world behind Chevrolet Suburban. Until April 2019, Toyota sold a total of more than ten million Land Cruisers across the globe. The Land Cruiser has been in the business since 1951 and is currently in its J200 iteration.

The latest Land Cruiser has been available internationally since 2007 with updates along the way and next year it will receive a generation shift. The legendary nameplate was offered in Prado and Land Cruiser guises in India and the arrival of the stringent BSVI emission standards meant they had to be discontinued along with Corolla Altis and Etios twins.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor told in a recent interview that Toyota has not given up on the Land Cruiser and “definitely in some form, shape, size you will see that product coming back.” While no more details are known, we do expect the Land Cruiser to make a comeback sometime next year in India based on the next generation model.

The 2021MY Toyota Land Cruiser was allegedly leaked from a port in Japan in June carrying Final Edition badge. On the outside, it features a more prominent chromed front grille, twin-pod LED headlamps, front bumper with wider central air intake and neat finish to the fog lamp housing, etc. It could get a six-cylinder turbocharged and hybrid engines as the V8 will be discontinued.

The next generation Toyota Land Cruiser will likely use a 3.5-litre V6 hybrid engine developing 295 horsepower and 356 Nm of peak torque, and it could act as a replacement to the existing 4.5-litre D-4D V8 engine with 313 horsepower and 460 Nm. It will sit on the new body-on-frame version of the modular TNGA platform.

The TNGA-F based Land Cruiser 300 will have commonalities with the next iteration of the Tundra. The lighter architecture is expected to improve the agility of the sturdy off-roading SUV in addition to improvements in fuel economy. It will likely make its global premiere sometime next year and could be introduced in India in the due course of 2021.