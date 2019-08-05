Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Celebrates The SUV’s 60th Anniversary

Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition celebrates 60th anniversary of the rugged SUV and is restricted to 1,200 units

Toyota unveiled the Heritage Edition of the Land Cruiser in the first month of 2019 and it was showcased at the Chicago Auto Show. It will be available for sales in the coming weeks in the United States with a huge price tag of USD 87,645 (Rs. 61.06 lakh approximately) excluding the destination charges.

The 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition is pricier compared to the entry-level variant of the regular SUV. It costs USD 2,480 (Rs. 1.72 lakh) more and for that, the customers get subtle exterior and interior changes. Even the five-seater Lexus LX that has plenty in common with the Land Cruiser costs from just USD 86,230 (Rs. 60.07 lakh).

Moreover, the special edition is sold only with a two-row layout as opposed to the standard Land Cruiser and the entertainment system for rear passengers costs USD 2,220 (Rs. 1.50 lakh approximately) and it can be picked from the options list if required.

The iconic Land Cruiser nameplate has been on sale since the 1950s and the existing generation has its roots back to 2007. The Heritage Edition not only celebrates the evolution of the tough off-roading SUV but also its 60th anniversary. To maintain the exclusivity, the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition has its production limited to just 1,200 examples.

The exterior of the Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition comprises of front grille with black accents, chrome surrounded tail lamps and fog lamps, 18-inch BBS alloy wheels, unique badging all around, etc. It can be had in either Midnight Black Metallic colour or the Blizzard Pearl.

The interior features all-weather floor mats and cargo liner, black leather upholstery with bronze stitching even on the door panels, central area and also the steering wheel. Besides the standard Safety Sense P suite, the key equipment on-board are JBL audio, wireless charging, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, four-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and heated steering wheel.

With no mechanical changes, the Heritage Edition continues to use the 5.8-litre V8 engine producing 381 horsepower and 544 Nm. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission transferring power to all the four wheels via a permanent AWD system.