Toyota Land Cruiser FJ moniker has been filed for trademark in Japan and it could be used for the Prado-based compact 4×4 SUV

Following the trademark applied to the Land Hopper name, Toyota has now filed for the Land Cruiser FJ moniker in Japan. We do expect both or one of the names to be used for a brand new compact SUV based on the latest Land Cruiser Prado. Toyota did use the Land Hopper for an electric three-wheeler concept though but it cannot be ruled out of the equation.

A few months ago, Toyota teased a brand new mini off-roader SUV based on the Land Cruiser 250 series and it will be offered in international markets such as the United States, Japan and others. Reports indicate that it will boast a rugged styling to compete directly against the recently introduced five-door Jimny, which made its global debut in India at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Considering Toyota’s reputation for offering top-quality off-roaders, it will target high volume sales across the globe with the compact Land Cruiser and adding the FJ moniker will certainly evoke emotions. The Japanese manufacturer has not revealed any official details of the model but we can expect it to boast a unique styling taking inspiration from the Prado.

The teaser suggested the same as tall pillars and square-shaped body panels could be clearly seen. The Toyota FJ Cruiser was discontinued recently due to poor demand and stringent emission standards after standing the test of time and the upcoming off-roader could as its successor. Speculations that emerged in Japan indicate that it will have a similar size as the Corolla Cross.

It could adopt a ladder frame construction or a unibody but the former will appeal to blue-blooded 4×4 enthusiasts. It could use engines from the Corolla Cross while the RAV4 and Prius are other possible choices with a hybrid system. In the future, it could transform into a fully electric SUV with a dual electric motor setup.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will take on the likes of the Ford Bronco Sport in developed markets and it will likely be positioned more affordably in other markets.